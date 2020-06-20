Breaking: Obaseki storms PDP’s headquarters for screening ahead Edo guber primary

The Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, has just arrived the Wadata Plaza, national headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for his screening ahead of the party’s governorship primaries slated for Thursday, June 25, 2020.

Obaseki whose convoy touched down at few minutes after 3pm was accompanied by a mammoth crowd of supporters singing his praises to high heavens.

Dressed in all white attires with a face-cap to match, Obaseki moved straight to the National Working Committee (NWC) Hall, venue of the screening exercise.

