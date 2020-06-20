Breaking: Obaseki storms PDP’s headquarters for screening ahead Edo guber primary

June 20, 2020 Abdulrahman Zakariyau Breaking News, Politics 0




The governor, Godwin Obaseki, has just arrived the Wadata Plaza, national headquarters of the (), for his screening ahead of the party’s governorship primaries slated for Thursday, June 25, 2020.

Obaseki whose convoy touched down at few minutes after 3pm was accompanied by a mammoth crowd of supporters singing his praises to high heavens.

Dressed in all white attires with a  face-cap to match, Obaseki moved straight to the (NWC) Hall, venue of the screening exercise.

Details loading…

You searched: , , ,

Matched content



Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*