Popular billionaire businessman Obi Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana is now a free man, Blueprint reports.

He was was reportedly released from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday, according to his close associate Instigator PH who shared the information on his Instagram page.

The news of Obi Cubana’s arrest was everywhere on Monday.

The flamboyant business man was said to be under investigation for alleged money laundering by the EFCC.