Breaking: Ogun Assembly deputy speaker impeached

Kadiri

The Ogun state House of Assembly has impeached Deputy Speaker Dare Kadiri.

Kadiri was allegedly removed for alleged “gross misconduct.”

He represents Ijebu North State Constituency 2.

Details loading…

