Breaking: Ogun Assembly deputy speaker impeached March 4, 2021 Editor Breaking News, Politics, Top Stories 0 KadiriThe Ogun state House of Assembly has impeached Deputy Speaker Dare Kadiri.Kadiri was allegedly removed for alleged "gross misconduct." He represents Ijebu North State Constituency 2.Details loading…
