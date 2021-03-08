Breaking: Ogun receives 100,000 Covid-19 vaccines

The Ogun state government, Monday, received the first batch of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines from the federal government. Receiving the first batch of 50,000 vaccines at his Oke Mosan, Abeokuta office, the governor stated that the state is the first to receive the covid-19 vaccines.

The governor also commended the presidential task force on Covid-19 for it’s efforts aimed at reducing the spread of the dreaded virus.



On the safety of the vaccine, Abiodun reiterated that the state is relying on international certification of the vaccines, adding that the National Food and Drugs Agency (NAFDAC), has taken the samples which were subjected to test with the assurance that it is safe.



“Nafdac took the samples, they subjected it to test and they assured us that is safe for our citizens.

“I want to say yes, the vaccines are here but what science tells us is that it is not the avenue to throw our mask away,” Abiodun said.

The governor however informed that he would be leading be making himself available to take the vaccine as soon as the procedures were completed by the state ministry of health.

“We’ll surely take the vaccine, starting with me and my deputy to the Commissioners as soon as the Commissioner for Health and her team are ready for us,” Abiodun said.

