Breaking: Oil and gas union protest non-payment of 3 months salaries

Oil and gas union protest Wednesday morning paralysed business activities at the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning in Abuja.

Blueprint correspondent reports that the protesters were made up all the agencies under the petroleum ministry.

The protesters who carried placards like: ‘pay is our money’s IPPIS cannot work in the oil and gas union’, IPPIS should consider the peculiarities of the sector’.

The workers besieged the ministry’s gate making it impossible for vehicles to in or come of of the premises.

Later, the executive of the protesting union were later called into the ministry for discuss with the top officials of the ministry.

Details loading…..