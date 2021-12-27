Breaking: Okorocha’s son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, regains freedom

Uche Nwosu, former Chief of Staff to Senator Rochas Okorocha , reportedly regained freedom.

Nwosu, a 2019 governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) was arrested while at a church service on Sunday by the police.

His aide, Chikezie Nwadike, confirmed that Nwosu has been released.

But Police authorities are yet to confirm his release.

A press statement from Nwadike partly reads, “This is to inform the general public, friends and well-wishers, supporters and Sympathizers that Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, who was abducted by security agencies while observing Church service at St Peter’s Anglican Church Umunwokwe Village Eziama-Obaire Nkwerre LGA has regained his freedom and released unconditionally. He never spent a Night in their custody as every effort was put in place to get him out.

“Recall the ugly incident that took place yesterday, 26th December 2021 at St Peter’s Anglican Church as security operatives swooped on him inside the Church during the outing service of his mother’s burial and whisked him away amidst sporadic shootings and harassment of the congregation.

“I have spoken with him and he extended his greetings to all of us out there.

“While we await Police reports on why the ABDUCTION and ARREST, we call on everyone to remain calm and focused because God is in charge of the whole situation.”

He also said his principal was never invited by the Police or any other security agency before he was forcefully whisked away from the church.

Related

No tags for this post.