Breaking: Ole Solskjaer going, going… as Manchester United board summons emergency meeting

Manchester United have reportedly called an emergency board meeting following the club’s embarrassing 4-1 defeat away to Watford.

It comes as the biggest sign yet that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be relieved of his duties as manager, as the Red Devil’s meltdown shows no sign of subsiding.

The Glazer family have called an urgent gathering to determine the direction of the club and whether Solskjaer should remain in charge after the latest, unexpected set-back, according to the Times.

It is also claimed that United are now stepping up their interest in Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane, and see the Frenchman as the obvious replacement for Solskjaer should he be axed from his position.

