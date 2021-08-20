Breaking: Oloyede, others reappointed JAMB, NUC, NABTEB bosses

Professor Ishaq Oloyede has been reappointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as the Registrar/Chief Executive of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for a second term of five years.

The President also approved the reappointment of Prof Abubakar Rasheed as Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission(NUC) for another five years and Hamid Bobboyi as Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission(UBEC) for a second term of four years.

These were disclosed by the Director, Press and Public Affairs, Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Bem Goong, in a statement on Friday.

The statement said the appointments were based on the recommendation of Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.

According to the statement, Buhari also approved the reappointment of Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe as Registrar/CEO of the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) for a second term of four years and Prof. Promise Mebine as the Director/Chief Executive of the National Mathematical Centre for an initial tenure of five years.

The statement said Oloyede and Rasheed’s appointments take effect from 1st August, 2021 while that of Mebine took effect from 17 and Bobboyi’s from August 21, 2021.