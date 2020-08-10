Breaking: Ondo deputy gov on the move again, exits PDP after 6 weeks, set to join another party

The embattled deputy governor of Ondo state, Agboola Ajayi, has concluded plans to join another political party.

The deputy governor has reportedly perfected plans to leave Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and cross-carpet to Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

Ajayi’s resignation from the PDP was coming six weeks after he left the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Blueprint gathered that the deputy governor who came second during the July 22 governorship primaries of the PDP after losing to candidate of the party, Eyitayo Jegede, was said to have made the move in order to keep his governorship hope alive.

Confirming the deputy governor’s resignation from PDP, his media aide, Allen Sowore, said, “This decision is as a result of the call on the deputy governor by majority of the good people of Ondo state to give hope to the hopeless, provide credible and purposeful leadership in our dear state.”

