Breaking – Ondo guber: PDP extends sale of nomination form, day after deputy gov joined party

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has extended the sale of nomination forms for the Ondo state governorship election.

Ondo state governorship election has been scheduled to hold on October 10, this year by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The party extends the last day for the sale of nomination forms from the earlier announced date of Monday, June 22, 2020 to a new date of Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

PDP in a statement issued by it’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, added that “all other time frames related the nomination processes for the Ondo state governorship election remain as earlier announced.

“All leaders, governorship aspirants, critical stakeholders and members of our great party in Ondo state should be guided accordingly.”