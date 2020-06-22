Breaking – Ondo guber: PDP extends sale of nomination form, day after deputy gov joined party

Ondo deputy governor Ajayi

The (PDP) has extended the sale of nomination forms for the .

has been scheduled to hold on October 10, this year by the (INEC).

The party extends the last day for the sale of nomination forms from the earlier announced date of Monday, June 22, 2020 to a new date of Wednesday, June 24, 2020. 

PDP in a statement issued by it’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, added that “all other time frames related the nomination processes for the Ondo state governorship election remain as earlier announced.

“All leaders, governorship aspirants, critical stakeholders and members of our great party in Ondo state should be guided accordingly.”

