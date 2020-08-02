Breaking: One dead as hoodlums attack Akire palace in Osun



One person has died after a fracas ensued when suspected hoodlums attacked the palace of Akire of Ikire in Irewole local government area of Osun state, Sunday.

The hoodlums were said to have bombarded the palace around 1pm with an attempt to forcefully release a suspect purportedly arrested by vigilante attached to the palace.

It was gathered that the attempt to release the suspect was repelled by the vigilantes, thus leading to fracas.

It was learnt that many people sustained various degrees of injuries between the two parties and are still receiving treatment in different hospitals in the town.

It was gathered that one Suraju Alabi who was alleged to be among the hoodlums that attacked the palace, died at Catholic hospital, Apomu, where he was taken to.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident to our Correspondent.

She said security operatives have been deployed to forestall further break down of law in the town.

The police assured that proper investigation would be carried out to unravel the circumstances that led to the fracas and whoever found culpable would be made to face the law.

