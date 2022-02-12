Breaking: One feared killed in Abuja Area Council election

A middle-aged woman has been feared killed after she was knocked down by a supporter of one of the major political parties who was riding a motorcycle.

The incident happened at about 10:12 am in PU048, Salasi opposite Post Office, in Karu, Abuja Municipal Area Council when the woman, a voter, was attempting to cross the road to her polling unit.

Blueprint gathered that the motorcycle rider who carried the flag of one of the political parties rode in a frenzy as if he was under the influence.

Voters in the area immediately apprehended the motorcyclist and handed him over to security operatives deployed for the election.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the Nigerian Police Force had on the eve of the election announced a restriction, but hours later released another statement relaxing the restrictions and urging all residents to go about their normal duties.

Yet, hours later, at about midnight, the Command again issued a notice of restriction, saying it was in receipt of credible intelligence to the effect that some miscreants were trying to cash in on the relaxed atmosphere to forment violence.