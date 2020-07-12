Breaking: ‘One million boys’ leader shot dead in Ibadan

The leader of a notorious cult gang, known as one million boys terrorising the people of Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, Biola Ebila was on Sunday shot dead at Olomi area of Ibadan.

Ebila was declared wanted by the Oyo state Police Command following the death of another cult leader, Ekugbemi in May this year.

Sources said Biola Ebila met his untimely death while on a mission to allegedly kidnap one Femi when men of the Oyo state joint security outfit, Operation Burst rammed into his convoy and busted him during which he was reportedly shot dead.

However, the Oyo state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Lawrence Fadeyi, while speaking on the matter confirmed the death of the said cult leader.

SP Fadeyi said the leader of Police teams at Olomi has confirmed the death of Biola Ebila but that information is still sketchy as to how he was killed.

The PPRO also said the dead body of Ebila was reportedly dropped from a Tricycle at Olomi after an alleged failed outing to attack a suspected rival gang.

According to the PPRO, men of the Oyo state Police Command are presently on surveillance in and around Olomi area of Ibadan to forestall possible reprisal attack as well as to maintain peace and order in the area.

Despite the presence of security operatives around the troubled area, tension is still mounting in Olomi and its environment with the residents now in fears of reprisal attack .