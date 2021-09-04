Breaking: Operation Safe Haven troops burst drug syndicates, recover N9.5m worth of Indian hemp (PICTURES)

Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) on Saturday September 4, 2021 bursted drug syndicate and recovered 320 blocks of Indian hemp worth N9.5 million concealed in a Toyota Camry car with registration number Abuja ABC 214 HV.

Information Officer of OPSH, Major Ishaku Takwa, made the disclosure in a press release.

“The suspects Sgt Patrick Kalu, a retired police officer, 60 year old, and Mr Friday Kalu, 40 years old were nabbed by troops of OPSH during stop and search operation at Manchok Riom road.

“They alleged that they were contracted to convey the illicit substance from Ondo state to Yola, Adamawa state,” he said.

Items recovered from the suspects include 320 blocks of substance suspected to be cannabis, a Toyota camry car with registration Number Abuja, ABC 214 HV, a police identity card, two Nokia phones and two wallets containing N16, 100 and another containing N2, 940.

The suspects and items recovered have been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Plateau state command for further investigation.

While commending troops for their vigilance, the Commander OPSH, Major General Ibrahim Ali, reiterated the determination of his command to flush out criminal elements on the Plateau and environs.

He said OPSH will not rest on its oars until criminals and their collaborators are annihilated.

He equally urged law abiding citizens to continue to support security agencies with credible information on criminal activities.





