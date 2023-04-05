[Breaking] Organ trafficking: Obasanjo writes UK court, pleads leniency for Ekweremadu

Former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has written to the United Kingdom court that convicted Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, of organ trafficking to balance justice with mercy.

In a letter dated April 3, 2023, Obasanjo appealed with the Chief Clerk of the Central Criminal Court at the Old Bailey in London to step in and guarantee that the UK government in the case balanced justice with mercy.

Part of the letter reads in part, “Mr. Chief Clerk, I am very much aware of the current travails and conviction of Ike Ekweremadu and his wife in the United Kingdom resulting from their being charged with conspiring to arrange the travel of a 21-year-old from Nigeria to the UK in order to harvest organs for their daughter.

“I do realise the implications of their action and I dare say, it is unpleasant and condemnable and can’t be tolerated in any sane or civilised society.

“However, it is my fervent desire for very warm relations between the United Kingdom and Federal Republic of Nigeria; for his position as one of the distinguished Senators in the Nigerian Parliament, and also for the sake of their daughter in question whose current health condition is in danger and requires urgent medical attention, you will use your good offices to intervene and appeal to the court and the government of the United Kingdom to be magnanimous enough to temper justice with mercy and let punishment that may have to come take their good character and parental instinct and care into consideration.

“I do hope Mr. and Mrs. Ekweremadu have learnt from this distressing experience of theirs to guide their future actions or inactions so they will continue to be outstanding members of their community and will continue to contribute fully to the good of the society in particular and the nation in general.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

