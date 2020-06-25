Breaking: Oshiomhole, Ajimobi ‘gone’ as APC NEC sacks NWC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has just sacked Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC).

The dissolution followed the decision of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) decision in Abuja.

Bashir Ahmad, an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari revealed the latest development via his twitter handle.

He wrote, “Following the recommendation of President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been dissolved. Details to come…”

