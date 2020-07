Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has finally joined Italian club Napoli.

The Nigerian player is reported to have signed five-year deal worth around €60m.

Blueprint understands that the deal includes an option for a further year that would rise to €81m + bonuses.

Victor will wear jersey no 9, though the new club is yet to make official announcement.

With this move, Osimhen will become Nigeria’s most expensive player and Africa’s costliest player.