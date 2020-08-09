Breaking: Osimhen rains ‘thunderous abuse’ on Journalists, days after completing Napoli move

New Napoli player Victor Osimhen on Sunday afternoon hauled abuse on Journalists following recent purported interview he granted after his move to his Italian club.

Osimhen who moved from French side Lille to Napoli and became Nigeria’s costliest footballer spoke via his twitter handle.

He wrote, “I never said such a thing, y’all copy paste journalist just like to fabricate lies,since the passing of my late father I haven’t grant any interview whatsoever,stop this nonsense else na thunder go fire una.”

There been reports (not on Blueprint ) which quoted Osimhen to say he hoped to make history with his new Italian club like South American legends Diego Maradona, Gonzalo Higuain and Edinson Cavani did at the club.

