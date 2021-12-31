Breaking: Over 3000 inmates still atlarge – Correctional Service

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has just disclosed that over three thousand inmates who escaped from various jail evasion in the outgoing year 2021 were still atlarge.

At an ongoing interactive session with newsmen covering the agency, spokesman of NCoS, Francis Enobore, said rearresting the escaped inmate was an ongoing process.

Enobore said so many of the escaped inmates returned on their own, some were recaptured, while parents and traditional rulers brought back some.

Details soon…

