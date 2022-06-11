[Breaking] Owo massacre: Akeredolu cancels June 12 celebration in Ondo

Ondo state governor Rotimi Akeredolu has just announced the cancellation of June 12 celebration in Ondo state.

Akeredolu who made the announcement via his social media handle on Saturday morning said the decision was to enable the people of the state mourn their loved ones who lost their lives during the attack.

He wrote, “In honour of the victims of the terror attack at St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, the Ondo State Government has canceled this year’s June 12 celebration.

“The cancelation is to enable the people of Ondo State mourn their loved ones who lost their lives in the horrific attack.”

Gunmen had invade saint Francis Catholic church in Owo on Sunday June 5, 2022, pretending to be worshippers before killing many people.

On Thursday June 9, 2022, the federal government linked ISWAP as the group responsible for the attack.

