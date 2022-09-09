[Breaking] Oyo: 20 burnt to death in fatal road crash

No fewer than 20 passengers were reportedly burnt to death in an accident involving a commercial bus and a Sienna on Friday evening at Maya/ Lanlate, junction in Ibarapa East local government area of Oyo State.

Eye witness account said the two vehicles were traveling in different directions before colliding and immediately caught fire.

According to the eyewitness, only two passengers survived the crash while others and the vehicles were burnt beyond recognition.

Chairman of Ibarapa East Local Government, Hon Gbenga Obalowo, who led a rescue team to the scene of the accident described it as “pathetic and unfortunate.”

Hon Obalowo while sympathising with the families of those who died in the incident said the two survivors are currently receiving medical attention at Awojobi Hospital in Eruwa, while the corpses of those burnt have been deposited at a morgue.

“It was a fatal accident hence it was a gory sight. We counted over 20 human bodies burnt completely. I learnt they had a head on collision and the two vehicles, a commercial bus and a Sienna which were both conveying passengers caught fire and got burnt beyond repair,” he said.

Hon Obalowo added, “Families whose loved ones usually ply this road and are yet to be reached should please contact parks in and around the town to confirm the identities of the victims in their manifests. I pray to the Lord to continue to guide and protect us wherever we may be.”

While cautioning commercial drivers in the area to be more careful while on the wheel, the council boss said, “though no one is perfect, our drivers however need to avoid over speeding. Many lives have been lost to avoidable road accidents.”

Operatives of Nigerian Police and Federal Road Safety Commission are yet to speak on the incident as at the time of filling this report.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

WhatsApp

