Breaking: Oyo records 22 new COVID-19 cases

Governor Seyi Makinde on Sunday disclosed that Oyo state has recorded fresh 22 Coronavirus positive cases, increasing the number of confirmed cases in the state to 491.

The governor who is the Chairman of Oyo state COVID-19 Task Force made this known during COVID-19 update.

He said, “The COVID-19 confirmation tests for twenty-two suspected cases came back positive. The cases are from Oluyole (6), Lagelu (4), Ibadan South East (3), Ido (2), Ibadan South West (2), Ibadan North West (2), Ibadan North (1), Egbeda (1) and Akinyele (1) Local Government Areas.”

“So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State today is 491.”

He however charged all those with “any strange fever or sudden loss of taste/smell, to please visit the nearest community-based testing centre to get tested for COVID-19. The test is free.”