The All Progressives Congress caucus of the House of Representatives has gained another member.

He is Rep. Jacob Ajao Adejumo from Oyo State.

Until his defection to the majority party, he was a member of the Action Democratic Party (ADP.

The Speaker, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has, however read his defection letter to members on the floor in Abuja on Tuesday during the House plenary.

Details later…