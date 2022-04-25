Breaking: Pandemonium as explosion rocks Senate President’s home town, 1 dead, 6 injured

Resisdents of Gashua in Bade local government area of Yobe state are now living in fear after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) triggered explosion hit the community Sunday night.

Already, one person has been confirmed dead while six others in a specialist hospital are injured.

The incident according to Blueprint findings occurred at a popular area known as Abasha Gidan Amarya drinking joint.

An eyewitness said the incident occurred around 7:20pm when a heavy sound was heard, which threw the entire area into pandemonium.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Yobe state command, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, confirmed to newsmen in Damaturu, that the explosion occurred from a likely IED.

“Although our EOD detectives are at the scene to find out what type of explosion and the cause of the explosion.

“It looks like a coordinated attack targeted at a drinking joint,” he said.

He also confirmed that seven persons were directly affected by the explosion, and one has died.

Gashua is the home town of the current Senate President Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan.

