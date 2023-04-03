Breaking: Pandemonium as police shoot trader, tricycle rider dead in Jos

Palpable tension has gripped Jos, Plateau state capital after a police man, allegedly shot dead an Igbo trader, and tricycle also known as Keke napep rider, in a shop, located along Massallacin Juma’a street.

The police men of the Jos ‘C’ Division, have continued to fire teargas, dispersing traders, and residence of the area for in unknown reason.

The actual cause of the problem was not yet ascertained as Police autorities are yet to comment as at the time of filling this report.

Details loading…

