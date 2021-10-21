Breaking: Passengers jittery as NRC suspends Abuja-Kaduna train service indefinitely over ‘bandits attack’

The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) has suspended indefinitely train services along the Abuja –Kaduna route following reports that armed men attacked and destroyed parts of the rail line, using explosives.

Passengers heading to Kaduna from Abuja returned to the nation’s capital after a delay which lasted at least two hours on Thursday.

The NRC in a statement on its website on Thursday said the services were suspended for the safety of passengers and crew members.

According to the corporation, efforts were being put in place to ensure absolute safety along the route.

It further said information concerning the suspension will be conveyed to the public shortly.

The NRC, Abuja-Kaduna Train service manager , Mr Paschal Nnorli, also confirmed to Blueprint that the train service has been suspended till investigations are over.

A former Senator, Shehu Sani had raised the alarm in a message on his Facebook wall but NEC denied the attack.

Sani had said bandits planted explosives that damaged the rail track and shattered the windshield of the train engine.

An Eye witness who pleaded anonymity, who was heading to Kaduna from Abuja, explained that they were forced to return to Abuja after being trapped at Jere, a community in Kaduna, for over two hours.

He further explained that the train coming from Kaduna managed to pass and proceeded to Abuja but our train which was going to Kaduna had to stay at the train station at Jere.