Breaking: PDP affirms Akinwonmi acting chairman, schedules NEC meeting

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday announced that its National Executive Council (NEC) will finally hold on Saturday August 28, 2021.

The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, who revealed this while speaking to Journalists on the outcome of its National Working Committee meeting, held in Abuja, said, Elder Yemi Akinwonmi has been unanimously affirmed as acting National Chairman of the party.

“We will be holding our caucus and another NWC meeting tomorrow (Friday) preparatory to holding our National Executive Council meeting at 12 ‘O’clock on Saturday,“ he added.

