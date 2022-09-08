Breaking: PDP appoints ex-senate president as BoT chair, Tambuwal set to resign

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, as it’s Board of Trustee (BoT) chairman.

The former lawmaker was named acting Chairman, BoT of the party, following the resignation of Walid Jibrin.

He has also been named the Political Adviser of the National Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu.

Wabara, who was before now, the Secretary of the PDP BoT, would be appointed to the presidential campaign council of the PDP.

A source said the decision was taken a few moments ago at the ongoing BoT meeting taking place in Abuja.

“The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, will also resign shortly as the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum,” the source said.

Details loading…

