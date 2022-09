The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chairman Board of Trustees (BoT) Senator Walid Jibrin has resigned from his position.

Jibrin who announced this at the ongoing PDP BoT meeting in Abuja, Thursday, said the decision was in the interest of the party and its presidential candidate, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, to win the 2023 election.

Details loading…

