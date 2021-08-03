Breaking: PDP crisis deepens as youth leader demands Secondus resignation, 7 PDP National officers quit

Seven members of the National Officer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have resigned from office over what they described as poor leadership.

Blueprint gathered that those who resigned include seven deputy national officers made up of Diran Odeyemi, deputy national publicity secretary; Ahmed Bello, deputy national legal adviser; Umoru Hadizat, deputy national women leader; Divine Amina Arong, deputy national auditor; Hassan Yakubu, deputy national organizing secretary; and Irona Alphonsus, deputy national financial secretary resigned their positions.

Though those who resigned are deputising some members of PDP National Working Committee (NWC), but by the conditionon of the party, they are just National Officers and not member of the party’s NWC.

Some governors and party Chieftain had mounted pressure on the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, to vacate his position over poor leadership.

One of the national officers who tendered his resignation told journalists that, “My brother, since our election in 2017, we (deputy national officers) have only met with our chairman, Prince Uche Secondus thrice. It is not as if he called us; on those three occasions, we sought audience with him.

“The most annoying part is that during Christmas and Sallah festivities, the NWC would visit our governors. They would collect money and other items but I can tell you that they don’t share anything with the deputies. To him, we are just a necessary evil to be tolerated but never to be catered for. We all have our constituencies and our followers but from the way we are being treated, it appears they see us as nothing but appendages forced on them by the party’s constitution”.

Meanwhile, the party Youth Leader, Hon. Udeh Okoye, who briefed journalists, Tuesday, after the NWC meeting confirmed the resignation of 7 party National Officer and called for the resignation of the party National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

Okoye who described Secondus as ” incompetent and care only about how to enrich himself” disclosed that majority of the NWC members are ready to resign in few days, if Secondus failed to resign.”