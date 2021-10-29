Breaking: PDP National Convention to go on as party floors Secondus at Appeal Court



It has now been confirmed that the scheduled National convention by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will go ahead after the country’s main opposition party defeated it’s suspended national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus in court.

Specifically, the court asked the party to carry on with its national convention unhindered.

Secondus had approached the Court of Appeal, sitting in Port-Harcourt, the Rivers State capital to challenge his removal as the PDP’s national chairman.

He also approached the court to stop the party from holding its National Convention as scheduled for 30th to 31st of October, 2021 in Abuja, the federal capital territory (FCT).

However, the Court of Appeal has passed judgement, ruling in favour of the PDP to hold its National Convention as scheduled.

The three-man panel dismissed the appeal which was filed on October 14, 2021 for lacking in merit.

The judgement was read by Justice Gabriel Kolawale, and was unanimously endorsed by the other two members of the panel.

The panel ruled that Secondus voluntarily relinquished his office since he did not challenge his removal at ward and local government levels.