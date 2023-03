The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), National Working Committee (NWC) has replaced the suspended Iyorchia Ayu with the party’s Deputy National Chairman North, Umar Ilia Damagum.

PDP national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, who disclosed this Tuesday March 28, 2023 in Abuja said Damagum has been appointed in an acting capacity by the NWC.

Details loading

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp