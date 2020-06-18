Breaking: PDP postpones primary in Edo ahead guber poll

Ahead of September governoship election in Edo state, the opposition party Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has postponed its primary election in Edo state to Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

National Publicity Secretary of the party Kola Ologbondiyan just announced this on Thursday via his Twitter handle.

He simply wrote, “@OfficialPDPNig has postponed its primary election in Edo State to Tuesday, June 23rd 2020.

There are indication that Governor Godwin Obaseki has join PDP on Thursday after the state Chairman of the party confirmed that his membership card was ready.