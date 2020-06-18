Breaking: PDP postpones primary in Edo ahead guber poll

Obaseki greet Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike

Ahead of September governoship election in , the (PDP) has postponed its in to Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

National Publicity Secretary of the party Kola Ologbondiyan just announced this on Thursday via his Twitter handle.

He simply wrote, “@OfficialPDPNig has postponed its in Edo State to Tuesday, June 23rd 2020.

There are indication that Governor Godwin Obaseki has join PDP on Thursday after the state Chairman of the party confirmed that his membership card was ready.

