Breaking: PDP reverses suspension of Fayose, Anyim, others

In a move to douse tension, Ambassador Umar Ililya Damagun-led National Working Committee (NWC) has reversed the suspension of former Katsina State governor, Ibrahim Shema, former governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose, former Secretary to the government of the Federation, Sen. Pius Anyim, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar (Benue State), and Dr. Aslam Aliyu (Zamfara State).

PDP NWC also stopped the referral of the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom to the National Disciplinary Committee.

Before Senator Iyorchia Ayu was suspended as the PDP National Chairman on Monday March 27, 2023 by the Benue State High Court, Anyim, Fayose, and others were suspended over alleged anti-party.

While Ortom was referred to the party’s National Disciplinary Committee.

Damagum who was announced as Ayu’s replacement on Tuesday had hinted that they will review past actions.

In a statement by PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, Thursday issued shortly after the first NWC meeting post Ayu and chaired by Damagum, the party said it recognised the need for total reconciliation.

According to the statement, “NWC recognised the imperativeness of a total reconciliation among party leaders and critical stakeholders for a more cohesive party in the overall interest of our teeming members and Nigerians in general.

The statement reads in part, “Consequent upon the above, the NWC reverses the referral of the Governor of Benue State, His Excellency, Dr. Samuel Ortom to the National Disciplinary Committee.

“The NWC in the same vein reverses the suspension of Ibrahim Shema (Katsina State), Ayodele Fayose (Ekiti State), Sen. Pius Anyim (Ebonyi State), Prof. Dennis Ityavyar (Benue State) and Dr. Aslam Aliyu (Zamfara State).

“This decision is without prejudice to the powers of the NWC to take necessary disciplinary action against any member of the Party at any time pursuant to the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).

“The NWC charges all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our Party across the country to be guided by the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017) as well as the new spirit and necessity of reconciliation, unity, and harmony in our Party at this critical time.”

NWC stressed the need for the PDP to remain focused as it continues to take every necessary action to recover the alleged stolen mandate freely given by Nigerians it and Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

