Breaking: PDP ‘s Mutfwang wins Plateau 2023 governoship election

The Plateau state governorship collation and returning officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Idris Amale, has declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, winner of Saturday March 18 2023 election.

Prof. Amale said the PDP candidate polled a total number of 525, 299 valid votes as against 481,370 votes of the All Progresives Congress (APC), Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda.

Barr. Mutfwang, won in 10 out of the 17 local government areas of the state, while Dr. Yilwatda, won in 7 LGAs.

The INEC returning officer, Prof. Idris Amale, also declared that the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Dr. Patrick Dakum, polled 60, 416 valid votes to become third in the context.

“Having satisfied that Caleb Mutwang of the PDP, have fulfilled the recuirment of the law, is hereby returned as winner,” he declared.

