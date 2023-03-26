Breaking: PDP slams suspension on Ayu

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, has been suspended by the party.

His suspension came from his ward, Igyorov council, in Benue state

In a press conference on Sunday, the ward secretary, Vangeryina Dooyum, said Ayu was suspended by the executive for alleged anti-party activities.

Reading from a text signed by 12 out of the 17 member ward executive, the secretary stated that the decision to suspend the National Chairman was reached after its leadership reviewed his conduct at the end of the just concluded general elections.

“We observed with utmost dismay that, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, who is the National Chairman of the PDP worked against the success of the party in Igyorov council aard.

“It is on record that, he has also failed to pay his Annual Subscription Fees as provided under Section 8 (9) of the constitution of the PDP 2017 (As Amended).

“Further investigation also revealed that, he did not vote during the Governorship and State Assembly Elections held on March 18, 2023.

“It was also discovered that, most of his closest allies worked for the opposition party, the All Progressive Congress, APC, and hence, the abysmal performance of the PDP in Igyorov Ward.

“In view of the foregoing, we hereby pass a Vote of No Confidence on Dr. Iyorchia Ayu and suspend him as a member of our party with immediate effect. The suspension takes effect from March 24, 2023.”

