Breaking: PDP ‘splits’ as two acting National chairmen emerge

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is deepening by the day as deputy national chairman (north), Senator Sulieman Nazif has declared himself the acting national chairman of the party.

Flanked by nine members of the National Working Committee (NWC), Nazif, who made the declaration at the party’s headquarters in Abuja, Tuesday, said his declaration is in accordance with the party’s constitution as amended.

Nazif’s declaration is coming less than three hours after the party Deputy National Chairman (South), Elder Yemi Akinwonmi, announced that he had taken charge of the party’s affairs and suspended the NWC meeting indefinitely.

