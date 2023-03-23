Breaking: PDP suspends Fayose, Anyim, others, Ortom’s fate hangs

By Abdulrahman Zakariyau

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has suspended former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, former president of the Senate, Pius Anyim, Prof Dennis Ityavyar and Aslam Aliyu.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the party National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Thursday.

The statement reads, “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has after very extensive review of the affairs of our Party in the country and pursuant to the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017) referred the governor of Benue state, Dr. Samuel Ortom, to the National Disciplinary Committee over his reported involvement in anti-party activities.

“The NWC also approved the suspension of the following from the Party with effect from today, Thursday, March 23, 2023.Ayodele Fayose (Ekiti State).

“Ayodele Fayose (Ekiti State), Sen Pius Anyim (Ebonyi State), Dennis Ityavyar (Benue State), Dr. Aslam Aliyu (Zamfara State).

“The PDP urges all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our party across the country to remain united and focused at this critical time.”

