Breaking: PDP top shot quits, joins APC

The deputy state Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Yobe state, Alhaji Umaru Amale, the party’s assistant state secretary Ahmadu Biriri and others on Tuesday defected to All Progressives Congress (APC).

Receiving former PDP officials in Damaturu, the state Governor and Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention, Mai Mala Buni, said they should be part of the movement to salvage Nigeria.

“APC is now a movement that is targeting the unity, progress and development of Nigeria. We are receiving high profile Nigerians from all walks of life, from different backgrounds, cultures, religions and geo-political backgrounds.

“The solution to the problems facing Nigeria lies in the political stability of the country. We should all come together to promote our unity for development,” Governor. Buni said.

He informed the defectors that they have equal rights and opportunities like any other member to contribute to the development of Nigeria.

The former PDP Deputy chairman said they had no reason remaining in PDP and apologised for the delay.

“In fact, we had no reason being in PDP because our leader and Chairman of APC needs the support for political stability in Nigeria,” Amale said.

He commended governor Buni for his selfless contribution to Nigeria’s growth and development.