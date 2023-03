The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the Saturday March 18, 2023 election Dauda Lawal has defeated incumbent Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Lawal the governor-elect with a total of 377,726 votes, after he beat Matawalle of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 311,976.

He was announced as the winner in Gusau, the state capital in the early hours of Tuesday.

