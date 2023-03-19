Breaking: PDP’s Musa, 35, upsets 6th term Yobe Speaker in state assembly election

The Speaker Yobe State House of Assembly, Ahmed Mirwa Lawan, has lost his seat to Lawan Musa, a 35-year-old candidate of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) for Nguru II Constituency.

The Returning Officer of the election, Dr Habib Muhammad, who announced the results said Musa scored 6,648 votes to narrowly defeat Yobe’s Speaker of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who got 6,466 votes.

He said other candidates of African Democratic Congress (ADC) and New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) secured 3,023 and 14 votes respectively.

Blueprint correspondent gathered that the Yobe’s Speaker has been in the house since 2003 when he was elected as House member under All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) till date.

