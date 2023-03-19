Breaking: PDP’s Umo Eno decleared winner of 2023 governorship election in Akwa Ibom

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially declared the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, winner of the just concluded governorship election in the state.

Eno polled a total of 354,548 votes to defeat his closest rival Senator Bassey Akpan of Young Progressives Party (YPP) who polled a total of 136, 262.

All Progressives Congress candidate third with a total of 129,602 votes.

Eno won 29 Local Government Areas (LGAs) while the Young Progressives Party (YPP) Senator Bassey Akpan won Ibino Ibom and Ikono LGAs.

Bassey hails from Ibino Ibom.

The winner, Pastor Eno, was the candidate who reportedly promised to support various drink joints to give free drinks to Akwa Ibom residents on Fridays.

He said such move will enable citizens of the state to relax after long-week work.

