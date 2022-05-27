Breaking: Peter Obi joins Labour Party, rallies supporters ahead 2023 general elections

Two days after quitting People’s Democratic Party, former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi, has eventually joined Labour party, a platform he hopes to actualise his presidential ambition.

Read his full statement

“The Road to Recovery

I thank all Nigerians, especially our youths, who have joined me in the mission of rescuing and taking back Nigeria.

This project is yours and for the future of your children. I am just a facilitator.

Since I resigned from the PDP because of issues that are at variance with my persona and principles, I have consulted widely with various parties and personalities to ensure we do not complicate the route to our desired destination.

For me, the process of getting into this high office is as fundamental as what one will do thereafter.

Therefore, I have chosen a route free of rancour and one in line with my mantra of taking the country from consumption to production and that is the Labour Party, which is synonymous with the people, workers, development, production, securing and uniting the Nigerians as one family.

I invite my fellow Nigerians to join me to take back our country.

Be assured that I’ll never let you down.

Peter Obi

