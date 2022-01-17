Breaking: PGF boss resigns over APC national convention controversy

Following the division among the governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) over whether the national convention should hold or not, the Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) Salihu Lukman, has resigned from the office.

Blueprint gathered reliably that Sunday’s meeting of the APC governors deliberated on whether the DG should be forced to resign or not.

It was gathered that governors were sharply divided over the matter.

A competent source told our correspondent that while majority of the governors opposed to the pressure to force Lukman’s resignation, few of the governors insisted on him to go.

Effort to speak with the PGF boss was unsuccessful as at the time of filling this report.

Details later…