[Breaking] Pictures: Buhari lands in Southeast, commissions projects in Ebonyi, to meet governors, other stakeholders

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state alongside his Enugu state counterpart Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and that of Imo state Hope Uzodinma Thursday welcomed President Buhari at Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu.

Buhari who is on a two-day working visit to Ebonyi state was also welcomed by the deputy governor of the state Kelechi Igwe, Senator Sam Egwu representing Ebonyi North, Comrade Chinedu Ogah, House of Representative member representing Ikwo/Ezza south federal constituency, state chairman of APC among other stakeholders.

Mr President is to commission projects build by gov. Umahi which includes king David University of Medical sciences, flyovers, Ultramodern shopping mall among others.

The President is scheduled to meet with southeast governors and other stakeholders on Friday.

