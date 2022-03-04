[Breaking] Pictures: From Kenya, Buhari cuts short UK medical visit, returns to Abuja

Unexpectedly, President Muhammadu Buhari returned to Abuja, Friday after attending the 50th United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) in Nairobi, Kenya.

This is contrary to the planned medical check up contained in an earlier press statement by the Special Adviser on media and publicity to president, Femi Adesina, stating that Buhari would proceed to London for a medical check-up after the UNEP anniversary.

Blueprint is yet to ascertain why the President decided to return to Abuja immediately after attending the UNEP event.

Details loading…