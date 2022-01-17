Breaking: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set for early Arsenal return from AFCON 2021 over ‘health issues’

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will fly home early from the Africa Cup of Nations due to his current health issues, Gabon has confirmed.

The Arsenal hitman missed Gabon’s 1-1 draw with Ghana on Friday after it was discovered he had ‘lesions’ on his heart following a bout of Covid.

Aubameyang is said to have felt fine, although talks between Arsenal and the Gabonese football federation over what’s best for the player took place.

Gabon have now confirmed Aubameyang will return England this week after a review of his condition.

Arsenal’s doctors were not believed to have been concerned with Aubameyang’s health, but the player has been sent home regardless.

Aubameyang is reportedly one of three Gabon players to be diagnosed with heart lesions last week.

Former Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina and Axel Meye were also said to have lesions on their hearts after catching Covid.

Aubameyang and Lemina were snapped enjoying a night out in Dubai ahead of the rescheduled tournament.

The pair, 32 and 28 respectively, went on to test positive for Covid shortly thereafter.

Ghana coach Patrice Neveu has refuted his own federation’s claims that the pair are dealing with cardiac issues, telling ESPN: “In the readings, it’s clear that Aubameyang has no cardiac problems

“He [and Lemina] passed PCR tests and they were negative.

“They then did the second lot of exams, cardiac tests, and it seemed as though the pair of them had problems.

“It appears as though the virus has left residue, it’s possible that the illness has left an impact, and two hours before the match, the team doctor and the doctor of CAF were on a phone call with me, and they told me not to play them.”

Aubameyang’s reported Covid-related health issues is another twist in his turbulent 2021/22 season.

The former Borussia Dortmund hitman has struggled in front of goal this campaign, scoring seven goals in 15 appearances for Arsenal.

Aubameyang was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy last December following a series of disciplinary issues and hasn’t played for the north Londoners since.