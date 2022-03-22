Breaking: Plateau assembly declares ex-speaker’s seat vacant over defection

The Plateau State House of Assembly during Tuesday’s plenary declared the seat of the lawmaker representing Jos East constituency Hon. Ayuba Abok vacant.

Abok is the immediate past speaker of the house.

Incumbent Speaker of the house, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Sanda, who declared Abok’s seat vacant said the decision was predicated upon a letter from the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), seeking for the declaration of the seat vaccant.

Abok had last week decamped from the APC and joined the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“According to the sections of the law, Section 109(1), I therefore declare the seat of Rt. Hon. Abok vaccant,” Hon. Sanda announced.