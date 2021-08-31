Breaking: Plateau House speaker absent as APC stakeholders pass vote of confidence on Gov. Lalong

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Plateau state, on Tuesday passed a vote of confidence on Governor Simon Lalong.

The confidence vote was passed on the governor in an emergency meeting held at the Victoria Gowon hall, of the Government House, in Jos.

The meeting was attended by all APC members of the state House of Assembly, members of the party at the national assembly, state, local government and ward officials of the party in attendance.

However, the House speaker Abok Nuhu Ayuba, was conspicuously absent at the meeting.

House majority leader Hon. Daniel Naanlong moved the confidence vote motion and was seconded by the House committee chairman on Information, Hon. Philip Dusun.

Hon. Dusun had last Friday led a press conference that gave Lalong two weeks ultimatum to ensure return of peace to Jos communities.

