Breaking: Pogba, Fernandes dazzle as Manchester Utd hold Tottenham on Premier League return

June 19, 2020 Skysports Breaking News, Sports, Top Stories 0




Paul Pogba stepped off the bench to help derail and ’s hopes of catching in the race for the Champions League places, winning a penalty for Bruno Fernandes to cancel out Steven Bergwijn’s opener.

A woeful David de Gea error from Bergwijn’s first-half strike (27) looked like it would end United’s unbeaten streak on their return, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were hugely improved after the break with the introduction of fit-again Pogba and Spurs could not withstand the onslaught as it ended 1-1.

After a series of United chances, the Frenchman skipped past Eric Dier and the Spurs defender clumsily brought down his opponent for Bruno Fernandes (81) to convert a deserved equaliser from the spot.

United were awarded a second spot-kick in the 90th minute by referee Jon Moss, but VAR spared Spurs after the collision between Dier and Fernandes was deemed to not be a foul.

A victory for Mourinho’s men – in his first match against his former side – would have closed the gap between Spurs and United to just one point, but the draw leaves the visitors a point ahead of Sheffield United in fifth and well-placed to push for Champions League qualification, while ’s hopes of a place in Europe’s elite club competition are fading into the distance.

Image
Image
Image
You searched: , , ,

Matched content



Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*